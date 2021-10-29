DOT to hold public information meeting on proposed US Highway 65 improvements in southern Mason City
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a public information meeting to discuss proposed improvements to US Highway 65 in the southern part of Mason City. The project calls for grading and replacing this section of the highway from 6th Street South to a tenth of a mile south of 27th Street South with Portland Cement Concrete pavement.
The public meeting will take place on November 8th between 5:00 and 6:30 in the Mason City Room of the Public Library. The DOT says the meeting will be in an open house format with their staff being present to informally discuss the proposed improvements.
People can also go to the Iowa DOT’s website starting on November 8th to experience a self-guided online tour of the improvements and submit comments and questions.
