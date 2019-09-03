DOT to hold meeting about proposed reconstruction of US Highway 65 south of Mason City downtown
MASON CITY — An informational meeting will be held next week by the Iowa Department of Transportation to discuss a proposed feasibility study for US Highway 65 south of downtown Mason City.
The study is being done prior to the scheduled reconstruction of the highway from 6th Street South to just south of 27th Street Southwest in 2024. The DOT will conduct the meeting using an open forum format, with DOT staff being present to informally discuss the study.
That meeting will take place at the Mason City Public Library on Thursday evening September 12th from 5:00 to 6:30. If you want to submit a comment online about this project, you can click here