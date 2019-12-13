      Breaking News
Ribbon cut on Mason City Multi-Purpose Arena (AUDIO)

DOT director resigns at the request of the governor

Dec 13, 2019 @ 11:45am

DES MOINES — Iowa Department of Transportation Director Mark Lowe announced today he is resigning on January 10th.

A spokesperson tells Radio Iowa that the governor asked Lowe to resign. The Governor’s spokesperson released this statement: “Governor Reynolds appreciates Director Mark Lowe’s years of service, and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.”

Lowe also released a statement: “It’s been a terrific privilege to serve in this position and Governor Reynolds has my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to do so. I have great faith in, and regard for, the people of the Iowa Department of Transportation and have every confidence they will continue to serve the State of Iowa well as they continue under new leadership.”

Lowe had served as interim director before being appointed to the job by Reynolds in  2017.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar