Donations being accepted for victims of Kirk Apartments fire

MASON CITY — Two local organizations are collecting donations for the victims of the Kirk Apartments fire.

The Salvation Army is setting up a command center at their location at 747 Village Green Drive. They are asking anyone with donations such as clothing, personal items, and cash donations to drop them off at that command center location between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The Salvation Army says monetary donations are welcomed so that they can also give out gift cards so the residents can select the items they need as well.

The United Way of North Central Iowa at 2911 4th Southeast is also accepting donations for the fire victims.