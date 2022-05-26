Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, and Sugar Ray named as entertainment for Mason City’s RAGBRAI overnight stop
MASON CITY — The entertainment for Mason City’s overnight stop for RAGBRAI was announced during a town hall event last night. Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, and the 1990s group Sugar Ray were announced as the co-headliners for the event.
Mason City RAGBRAI executive committee chair Nancy Lund says after weeks of preparation, she’s glad they can finally make the announcement. “We’re so excited. We’re so glad we could finally let the cat out of the bag. This has been a very tightly held secret. It was a long time in the making. We wanted to make sure that we brought something for everybody this year, and I think we really did it.”
Lund says volunteers are still needed to host Mason City’s overnight stop. “RAGBRAI has 15,000 registered riders that ride the whole week, plus there are an additional 5,000 that buy a daily wristband. We’re going to also have people from all over north Iowa coming in to see the riders, to see the food and vendors that we’re going to have downtown. We’re going to have side stage entertainment.”
Lund says the economic impact of RAGBRAI just doesn’t happen during a two-day stretch the event is here, it lasts well beyond that. “Studies show that the people who come through the overnight towns in RAGBRAI like what they see. They spend money when they are here, and they often come back, bringing their friends and their families. We all know the greatest part to Mason City, this is our chance for 15,000 people who may have not been here before to show them why they should come back.”
The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa’s overnight stop in Mason City takes place on July 27th.