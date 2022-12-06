KGLO News KGLO News Logo

DOJ Subpoenas State Election Officials For Former President Trump Documents

December 6, 2022 1:58PM CST
Share
DOJ Subpoenas State Election Officials For Former President Trump Documents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The requests are the first known subpoenas by Smith, who was named last month as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Smith is overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s frantic efforts to remain in power.

For the latest

Trending

1

One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night
2

Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
3

One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
4

Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
5

MercyOne North Iowa announces restrictions due to rise in RSV cases