DOJ Reviewing Potentially Classified Docs At Biden Center

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute.

Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber says “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019.

Sauber says the documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the office.