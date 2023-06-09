KGLO News KGLO News Logo

DNR parks ranger injured in accident sound of Clear Lake

June 9, 2023 11:34AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — An Iowa Department of Natural Resources parks ranger was injured as part of a two-vehicle accident south of Clear Lake on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at the intersection of County Roads B-43 and S-25 at about 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon. The ranger, 44-year-old Joshua Rembe of Thornton, was southbound on S-25 when he was t-boned by a car driven by 63-year-old Kevin Brunes of Mason City heading eastbound on B-43.

The State Patrol says Rembe was injured but was not transported for treatment.

Brunes was cited for failure to yield to a stop sign, failure to yield the right of way, and operating an electronic device while driving.

The accident remains under investigation by the State Patrol.

