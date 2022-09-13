KGLO News KGLO News Logo

DNR issues advisory for Chelsea Creek in Mason City after wastewater bypass

September 13, 2022 9:02AM CDT
DNR issues advisory for Chelsea Creek in Mason City after wastewater bypass

MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an advisory for people to avoid contact with waters of Chelsea Creek from 19th Street Southwest north to Black Pit due to a wastewater release.

On Monday afternoon, the DNR says a wastewater bypass was observed that caused discoloration of the creek. City of Mason City personnel were on-site investigating the cause, with water quality samples being taken by DNR staff.

