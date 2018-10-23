DNR investigates wastewater lagoon leak in Kanawha

KANAWHA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is continuing their investigation of a large volume of treated wastewater being discharged in Kanawha in Hancock County.

The DNR says they were notified by the Kanawha wastewater treatment staff about a lagoon at the treatment plant failing sometime recently, probably after 11 o’clock on Sunday morning, sending treated wastewater into West Otter Creek.

The DNR says the discharged wastewater had already been through primary treatment. Preliminary calculations indicated about 6.8 million gallons of water flowed into the creek after a pipe in the secondary treatment cell collapsed.

DNR Mason City field office supervisor Trent Lambert says the wastewater had been sampled and resampled and met state permit limits. He says while failure of a wastewater treatment lagoon usually sends untreated or partially treated wastewater downstream, that wasn’t the case in this situation.

West Otter Creek eventually flows into the Boone River about 10 miles northwest of Clarion.