DNR investigates manure spill near Eagle Grove

EAGLE GROVE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is continuing their investigation into a manure spill southwest of Eagle Grove in Wright County.

The DNR says manure from a hog confinement building owned by DMC Property Rentals LLC of Humboldt overnight Sunday backed up into a building and then flowed into a ditch. An unknown amount of manure reached Drainage Ditch 49, which enters the Boone River about one mile downstream.

Owner Mitch Christopher discovered the spill at about 9:00 AM on Monday, immediately stopped the release and built dams to contain the manure onsite.

DNR field tests in the drainage ditch showed normal ammonia levels, with staff not finding any dead fish in the ditch and live fish downstream.

The DNR says they’ll continue to monitor the cleanup and consider any appropriate enforcement action.