DNR investigates manure spill near Bristow

BRISTOW — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure spill in Butler County.

The DNR says on Wednesday their staff looked into a spill caused by a broken line in a hog confinement located about three miles north of Bristow. An unknown amount of manure from the empty building owned by TEDE Farms LLC traveled about a mile before entering a tributary of Parmentar Creek on Wednesday.

Iowa Select Farms leases the facility, and their cleanup crew stopped the flow and built dams downstream to contain contaminated water, which they pumped and hauled to apply on crop fields.

Field tests done by the DNR found slightly elevated ammonia levels, but not high enough to kill fish. The DNR says they did not observe any dead fish in the stream, and they’ll continue to monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement actions.