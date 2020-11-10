DNR investigates fertilizer plant discharge in Wright County

      Breaking News
Nov 10, 2020 @ 10:49am

CLARION — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says they are continuing to investigate a discharge from a fertilizer plant into a drainage ditch about six miles southeast of Clarion in Wright County.

DNR staff on Friday responded to an air pollution complaint at the NuOrganics facility when they found a discharge that had overflowed from a large storage tank. The ammonia-laden water flowed into a road ditch, through an underground tile line and into a drainage ditch. DNR staff found contaminated water in the ditch for two to three miles downstream.

The DNR staff collected water samples for analysis. They say low stream levels helped contain contaminated water in pools, preventing it from moving downstream into the Iowa River. A contractor hired by NuOrganics damned the drainage ditch and recovered about 10,000 gallons of contaminated water.

The DNR says they’ll continue to monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

