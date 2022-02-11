      Weather Alert

DNR hosting meetings on hunting rules and regulations

Feb 11, 2022 @ 10:30am

VENTURA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings starting next week.

DNR wildlife biologist, Todd Gosselink says it’s a chance to recap the previous year and plan for the next. He says it’s a chance for hunters to tell the DNR what they like and don’t like and to suggest ideas for changes. Gosselink says each year has a few changes to the rules — with the deer seasons often seeing adjustments.

“We’re tweaking those quotas and things like that for deer season. We have Chronic Wasting Disease in certain parts of the state — so we’ve changed deer regulations to allow for extra seasons — like a January antlerless season to try and harvest more deer in those areas that have CWD or Chronic Wasting Disease,” he says.

He says they will have a final meeting after all the others to talk about what they learned. Gosselink says they will reveal the changes they came up with based on public input, and then have a second round of input on the proposed changes. Gosselink encourages you to find a meeting in your area and give your input.

“It really helps us gather a lot of information from the hunters out in the field,” Gosselink says. “And it definitely helps us in the decision-making process, it’s a big factor of what needs changed and addressed to.”

Here are the meeting dates, time and location
Creston, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room, Southern Prairie YMCA, 1201 West Townline Street
Algona, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Waters Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th Street
Des Moines, Feb. 22, 6:45 p.m., Des Moines Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway
Dubuque, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., EB Lyons Nature Center at Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
Jefferson, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, 507 E Lincoln Way
Okoboji, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road
Sac City, Feb 22, 6:30 p.m., Sac County Conservation Center, Hagge Park, 2970 280th Street
Ventura, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Iowa DNR Wildlife Office, 15326 Balsam Avenue
Waverly, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W Bremer Avenue
Burlington, Feb. 23, 5 p.m., Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starr’s Cave Road
Calmar, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Northeast Iowa Dairy & Agriculture Foundation (Dairy Center), Room 115, 1527 Hwy. 150 South
Iowa City, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Johnson County ISU Extension Office, 3109 Old Hwy. 218 South
Onawa, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark State Park visitor center banquet room, 21914 Park Loop
Bloomfield, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Wapello County Conservation Board Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63
Chariton, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 State Hwy. 14
Council Bluffs, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Fish & Game Club, 531 Comanche St. DeWitt, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., DeWitt Community Library, 917 Fifth Avenue
Toledo, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Tama County Nature Center, 2283 Park Road

For the latest

Trending
Law enforcement looking for missing Mason City woman
Mason City woman accused of stabbing given suspended prison sentence
Clear Lake man is victim of Cedar Falls shooting, two Mason City men continue to be jailed
Third person arrested in Clear Lake convenience store robbery
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of going 136 MPH on Interstate 35, assaulting a state trooper
Connect With Us