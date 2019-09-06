DNR fines Mitchell County wind farm contractor for illegally burning waste
ST. ANSGAR — A contractor for a Mitchell County wind farm has been fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for illegally burning waste materials.
White Construction LLC of Clinton Indiana is a contractor with Turtle Creek Wind Farm LLC near St. Ansgar. Back on November 14th of last year, the DNR field office in Mason City received an anonymous complaint about an open burn at the construction site. Two days later a DNR investigator met with project manager Mark Davis, who said that burning crane mats and other support timber, commonly referred to as “C&D Waste”, was a cost saving measure.
On December 7th, the DNR investigator discussed the matter again with Davis, who stated the St. Ansgar Fire Chief had agreed to the open burning, with Davis estimating that it saved the construction firm $4200 per day of open burning. The DNR issued a notice of violation to White Construction on December 13th.
As part of a consent order, White Construction agreed to not unlawfully burn combustible material, that all employees shall comply with open burning and solid waste disposal laws, that any remaining illegally disposed waste should be removed and properly disposed, and that they pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.