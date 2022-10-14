DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans

BRITT — A Britt farmer has been fined $2000 after repeated failures to submit manure management plan updates and fees to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says Mike Hejlik has an animal feeding operation at 830 200th Street in Britt that consists of two confinement buildings housing 2400 swine grow to finish and a 960 unit swine nursery.

The DNR says Hejlik failed to timely submit the annual management plan updates and fees by July 1 for every year between 2012 and 2022 except for 2013 and 2017.

Hejlik also failed to submit complete Phosphorus Index plans as required every four years in 2013 and 2017.

The DNR issued notice of violation letters each year between 2012 and 2022 except for 2019 for the untimely submittals of completed reports and updates.

Hejlik recently entered into a consent order with the DNR, agreeing to pay a $2000 civil penalty.