Dirksen Resigns At Cerro Gordo County Auditor
By KGLO News
|
Aug 10, 2018 @ 11:08 AM
Riley Dirksen

MASON CITY- After four months on the job, Riley Dirksen resigned Thursday as Cerro Gordo County Auditor. Dirksen ran unopposed in April during a special election to fill the vacancy created when former auditor Ken Kline resigned to take over as the state’s deputy commissioner of elections.

Dirksen’s resignation is effective immediately. Cerro Gordo County treasurer Pat Wright will serve as interim auditor until a new person takes over.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will be in charge of figuring out how to fill the vacancy. The position can still be placed on the November ballot.

