Director of NIACC Pappajohn Center says small businesses, unemployed should take advantage of available programs
MASON CITY — The pre-application period has started for the “Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund” being set up by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation. The fund would help small, independently-owned businesses with less than 25 employees that are suffering during the COVID-19 public health emergency with grants of up to $5000.
The director of the Pappajohn Center and Small Business Development Center at North Iowa Area Community College Tim Putnam says this fund will help businesses that aren’t able to take advantage of state or federal programs. “There’s been some state programs and we know there are some businesses receiving funds, but we know the state funding program that was offered for the small businesses of two to 25 employees they had way too many applications. The cities of Clear Lake and Mason City and the county of Cerro Gordo came together to provide this. We can help answer questions, their application is pretty straightforward. You can find that at northiowacorridor.com/recoveryfund.”
Putnam says there’s help for small businesses available through the state. “Two programs that you need to be aware of currently: Iowa Business Deferral Program. If you want your taxes delayed, you need to go through and register for this program. Also for those targeted small businesses and sole proprietor businesses, there is some funding still available through the Targeted TSB program through the state of Iowa.”
Putnam says if you’ve lost your job due to the COVID-19 crisis you should file for unemployment. “Many people really don’t want to consider or want to have to take unemployment, but this is truly a financial tool that employers and individual sole proprietors really have and really should be taking advantage of. Special accommodations were made especially for the COVID program that won’t hold the employers liable for those unemployment costs. Please check into this, iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov is website to go to.”
Putnam says if you’ve been trying to call the state for more information about their programs, please be patient. “One thing I plead with you when calling any of these help desks, please have patience with these organizations. None of these organizations were built to handle the number of calls and intake that they’re currently taking. So have patience, but also be persistent as you call these programs to try to get your benefits claim.”
Putnam says if you have any questions, you can call the North Iowa Small BusinessHelp Line they’ve set up at 641-422-4737, or you can email them at cares@niacc.edu.