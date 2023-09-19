KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Did Your Kids Buy Gear In Fortnite Without Asking You? The FTC Says You Could Get A Refund

September 19, 2023 2:38PM CDT
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. Parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund. The U.S. regulators are starting to notify more than 37 million people by email that they may be eligible for compensation as part of a legal settlement with Fortnite’s maker, Epic Games Inc. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.

U.S. regulators are starting to notify more than 37 million people by email that they may be eligible for compensation as part of a legal settlement with Fortnite’s maker, Epic Games Inc.

The Federal Trade Commission announced late last year that Epic Games would pay $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints revolving around children’s privacy and its payment methods that tricked players into making unintended purchases.

