Did Ed Sheeran Hit Pilfer Marvin Gaye Classic? Trial To Tell

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

The heirs of Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, Ed Townsend, are suing Sheeran in a trial that opens in Manhattan federal court Monday.

They say Sheeran’s 2014 hit is so similar to “Let’s Get It On” that it violates copyright.

Sheeran is among the witnesses expected to testify.

His lawyers say the similarities are simply the basic chord progressions and song structures behind much of pop music.