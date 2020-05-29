Diamond Jo Worth casino ready to open on Monday after two month shutdown
NORTHWOOD — The Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood is making final preparations to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state’s casino industry for two months.
General Manager Scott Smith says it’s been tough not only on the 19 state-licensed casinos, but also the casino’s employees and patrons. “We’re in the entertainment industry and to not be able to do what we do best has been tough. Not only the property, myself, but also the team. You develop friendships through working and that’s what we miss the most is really that communication and friendships with our guests. When people walk through our doors we consider them part of our family.”
Smith says despite the shutdown they’ve continued to work and prepare the casino for when the reopening day came. “We’ve reached out to people throughout this process and guests have reached back into us, just to keep that communication going. There was a small group, essential group of us that continued to keep working at the property to make sure we kept things up and prepare for when this day comes, which is going to be Monday. What I think what people are most excited about is getting back to some sense of normalcy.”
Smith says they are going to make sure it’s a safe environment for people to come and enjoy. “Our team members will be wearing masks, and based on different jobs they have other PPE equipment that will be necessary for them to go wear. Our cleaning protocols that we have in place we feel we’re very confident with, and we’re just looking forward to getting people back to enjoy and be entertained again.”
The Diamond Jo Casinos both near Northwood and in Dubuque will reopen at 8:00 AM on Monday.