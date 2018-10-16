Developer looking at placing hotel & convention center complex in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council has given their approval to spend $9000 for a marketing and feasibility report that could result in a hotel and convention center being constructed in the community.

City Administrator Scott Flory says he’s been having discussions over the last few weeks with an unnamed developer on what he says is a “potentially significant project” related to a lodging facility and conference center.

Flory says the developer is looking at three or four spots in the Clear Lake area to place the project and asked for the city to fund the feasibility report. “They’re looking at a timeframe of about 60 days to complete that feasibility study, but I would think we’d have a good handle prior to that as to what direction the feasibility report was going as well.”

Flory says the developer has several successful projects scattered throughout the Upper Midwest, including several in the Twin Cities. “Most of the facilities they have are here in the Midwest, but they have one as far as Oregon. These 30-plus facilities are predominantly in the Midwest. They would have one in Iowa. They’ve passed through Clear Lake numerous times and thought about this location.” He says they reached out to the city through a broker in Clive to engage in the conversations of the last few weeks.

Flory says he spent quite a bit of time this past weekend researching some of the developer’s other projects in other communities. “As I would often say that when we’re talking about development, we like to see developers that have a proven track record as significant. I can say clearly they have a well-established, proven track record, and well-financed.”

The council gave their approval to move forward with the study at their meeting on Monday night.