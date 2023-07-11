Detroit man given suspended sentence for having meth in Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY — A Detroit man charged with having drugs while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail has been given a suspended prison sentence.

A criminal complaint states that 50-year-old Patrick Clark was being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail in the early morning hours of February 4th, and while he was being changed into jail clothes, four plastic bags were found which contained a white crystal-like substance that was consistent with methamphetamine. The complaint says the meth weighed just over 15 grams, and that Clark had numerous other brand new plastic bags that were the same as the packaged meth.

Clark was originally charged with: intent to manufacture or deliver meth over five grams; possession of contraband in a correctional facility; failure to affix a drug tax stamp; and possession of marijuana first offense.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Clark pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver meth, possession of contraband in jail and possession of marijuana, with prosecutors recommending suspended prison sentences on the meth and contraband charges and just under two weeks in jail with credit for time already served for the marijuana charge.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Monday issued a suspended ten-year prison sentence on the meth charge and a suspended five-year sentence on the contraband charge, and that he serve up to five years probation. Clark was sentenced to 13 days in jail on the marijuana charge, with that time already credited and served.