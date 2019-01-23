Detroit man accused of trafficking heroin to north-central Iowa
By KGLO News
|
Jan 23, 2019 @ 11:53 AM

CHARLES CITY — A Detroit man is under arrest after being accused of trafficking heroin into north-central Iowa.

Authorities say 50-year-old Keith Tucker was stopped for a traffic violation on New Year’s Eve near the 212 mile marker of US Highway 218 near Charles City. Law enforcement alleges that they found a brown, powdery substance about the size of a softball that tested positive for heroin. A loaded handgun was also found on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Court documents say Tucker admitted he was transporting heroin from Detroit to Mason City. Authorities also allegedly discovered marijuana tucked into Tucker’s sock when he was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

Tucker has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. His arraignment hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in Floyd County District Court, but a continuance was granted until next Monday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Former Cerro Gordo County Auditor retires as state’s Deputy Commissioner of Elections State Auditor to emphasize energy efficiency in office reports Minnesota man pleads not guilty to assaulting woman in Worth County hotel room Mason City man facing weapons charges files guilty plea Consumer Protection Division sees a big increase in complaints in 2018 If your New Year’s resolution has already failed, it could be your approach