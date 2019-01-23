Detroit man accused of trafficking heroin to north-central Iowa

CHARLES CITY — A Detroit man is under arrest after being accused of trafficking heroin into north-central Iowa.

Authorities say 50-year-old Keith Tucker was stopped for a traffic violation on New Year’s Eve near the 212 mile marker of US Highway 218 near Charles City. Law enforcement alleges that they found a brown, powdery substance about the size of a softball that tested positive for heroin. A loaded handgun was also found on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Court documents say Tucker admitted he was transporting heroin from Detroit to Mason City. Authorities also allegedly discovered marijuana tucked into Tucker’s sock when he was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

Tucker has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. His arraignment hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in Floyd County District Court, but a continuance was granted until next Monday.