      Weather Alert
WINTER STORM WARNING for Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Freeborn MN, Mower MN and Faribault MN. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Franklin and Wright.

Details of Biden Mason City stop next Tuesday released

Nov 27, 2019 @ 11:29am
Joe Biden (IPTV photo)

MASON CITY — Details of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Mason City next week have been released.

As we told you earlier this week, Biden is embarking on an eight-day, 18-county bus tour of Iowa, which includes a stop at the Historic Park Inn Hotel next Tuesday morning starting at 9:45 AM.

Biden will also make a stop in Charles City next Wednesday at 6:45 PM, but further details of that stop have not yet been released. Other Biden stops include the Water’s Edge Nature Center in Algona on Monday at 12:30 and Wednesday at a site to be announced in Iowa Falls at 1:45 PM.

Biden this past weekend received the endorsement of former Iowa governor and US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and his wife Christie.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident