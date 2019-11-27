Details of Biden Mason City stop next Tuesday released
Joe Biden (IPTV photo)
MASON CITY — Details of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Mason City next week have been released.
As we told you earlier this week, Biden is embarking on an eight-day, 18-county bus tour of Iowa, which includes a stop at the Historic Park Inn Hotel next Tuesday morning starting at 9:45 AM.
Biden will also make a stop in Charles City next Wednesday at 6:45 PM, but further details of that stop have not yet been released. Other Biden stops include the Water’s Edge Nature Center in Algona on Monday at 12:30 and Wednesday at a site to be announced in Iowa Falls at 1:45 PM.
Biden this past weekend received the endorsement of former Iowa governor and US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and his wife Christie.