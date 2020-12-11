Despite some good news, local health official says you still need to be cautious about COVID-19 heading through December
MASON CITY — As the numbers from November’s COVID spike continue to decrease, health officials are warning to still be cautious as we head through the month of December.
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft says despite some good news in the last couple of weeks, people still need to take precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus. “I don’t want people to get complacent. It’s also we have a vaccine that’s coming on board, that I don’t want people to think the vaccine is going to be the saving grace here, because it’s going to take a long time to get that vaccine distributed. People still need to wear their masks, people still need to social distance, people still need to follow our guidance and our recommendations as it relates to getting together in large groups. We’re asking for people to stick with us as we get through this holiday season in the next three to four weeks.”
Hanft says as each day goes by, the surge that was anticipated from the Thanksgiving holiday will be put behind us.