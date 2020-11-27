      Weather Alert

Despite sales drop, Deere reports net income up

Nov 27, 2020 @ 5:40am

QUAD CITIES — Deere & Comany reports net income in its fourth quarter was 5% above the same period in 2019.

A news release from the company credits “disciplined cost management” for its performance in the fourth quarter, which ended November 3. Deere sales worldwide were down nine percent for the entire year and down two percent in the last quarter. Still, the company was able to record net income in the fourth quarter that was $35 million ahead of the fourth quarter last year.

Deere and Company CEO John C. May said rising crop prices and other “improving fundamentals” in the ag sector are setting the stage for stronger demand for Deere’s products in the year ahead.

Deere laid off 35 workers at its Waterloo Works this summer. Deere also offered two rounds of buy-outs to salaried employees throughout the U.S.

For the latest

Trending
Four north-central Iowans dead of COVID, active cases increase by 300 over the weekend in north-central Iowa
Community Health Center moving COVID test site
North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case -- Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark -- state goes over 200K since start of pandemic
Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
Hinson says people expect Trump to be able to pursue ‘legal remedies’