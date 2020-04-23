Despite low positive test numbers in region, Cerro Gordo County public health director doesn’t want people to get complacent
Regional assessment map from Iowa Department of Public Health as of April 22, 2020
MASON CITY — Despite the north-central region of the state having the lowest level of any of the six regions on the state’s COVID-19 assessment scale, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft says residents should not get complacent about taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He says, “I think our numbers are low because we haven’t been complacent. I believe it’s because our population has adhered to following the guidelines, and because of that we’ve been successful. I don’t want people to feel like it’s now time to relax again. This is an all-day, everyday effort, and it’s going to remain as an ongoing effort for the near future, and by that I’m meaning many months to come.”
Hanft says a number of things can be pinpointed to why there’s only been one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County reported in the last ten days. “The public’s adherence to social distancing guidelines by remaining at home as much as possible. Business closures, as economically painful as they are, and it’s always difficult for me to even say that because I understand the impact, but I believe that they have had a substantial help in controlling the spread. School closures. which goes back a few weeks, but without a doubt have been a major move to control the spread. And then public messaging and the promotion of flattening the curve I believe has been effective.”
Hanft says with more testing taking place through Governor Reynolds’ “Test Iowa” initiative, the public should anticipate the number of positive cases to rise. “That’s been kind of our point all along from the get-go. When we first announced cases, even in the United States, testing availability has been a struggle, and that’s certainly been the case here in Iowa. As we conduct additional cases, we’re likely to find those people who are asymptomatic, which is part of the problem with this virus, is that people can walk around asymptomatically and not know that they’re spreading the virus. As we ramp up our testing initiatives and our efforts with the availability of those tests, we will see additional cases.”
As of this morning, the north-central based Region 2 was at a four on the regional assessment scale. Northeast Iowa, where further restrictions were put in place late last week by Governor Reynolds, is still at the scale’s worst level of 10. The southeast and south-central regions of Iowa are at a nine. Southwestern Iowa is at six, while northwest Iowa is at five.