Despite Band Festival being cancelled, “Band Festival Spirit Week” will take place
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City would have been starting tomorrow, but organizers cancelled the event due to the pandemic. It’s the first time since World War II that the event has not been held.
Band Festival organizer Kativa Weitzel says it was a heart-breaking decision that had to be made. “We just knew it was what’s best for our community and our social responsibility. It’s a tradition that won’t die, and in years to come, we will still have a festival. It was really sad to do.”
Weitzel says many people have reached out to Band Festival organizers to express their support of the decision to cancel this year’s event. “It’s very bittersweet this year going into Band Festival week with no parade, and 76 Trombones on Saturday, and the history behind it. We’ve had so many people reach out to us and saying how much this tradition means to their family, and how next year it’s going to be so sweet having a festival that got postponed. It’s something that will go down in history. It really impacts our community members and the students. I remember going to the parade as a kid and seeing my friends march, and all those things, and all of our grandparents were in it. It’s just a tradition that can’t be brought down.”
Weitzel says there are several events that are being incorporated into what’s being called “Band Festival Spirit Week”:
== Tonight at 7:00 PM on the Band Festival Facebook page, there will be a live performance by “Brad+Kate”, who were originally scheduled to perform at this year’s festival
== Tomorrow between 2:00 and 4:00 PM, you can drive past the Commerce Center on the east side of Central Park and be part of the “Reverse Band Festival Parade”. Organizers who will be wearing gloves and face masks will throw pre-packaged candy to you in your car as you go by (see the map at the bottom of this page)
== On Friday afternoon at noon, the winners of NIACC’s Extreme Makeover will be announced live on Facebook
== On Friday night at 8:15, “Betty & the Gents” will perform on the Band Festival Facebook page
== On Saturday at 10:00 AM, a special feature will be made on the Band Festival Facebook page in honor of the annual celebration.
Click here to take you to the North Iowa Band Festival Facebook page