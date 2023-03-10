KGLO News KGLO News Logo

DeSantis visits Iowa as Trump’s favorability fades a bit

March 10, 2023 11:02AM CST
FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from reporters after his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis will be in Iowa on March 10 to introduce himself to an expectant audience of Republicans, making a long-awaited visit ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting Iowa to introduce himself to an expectant audience of Republicans ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid. 

DeSantis is making long-awaited appearances in Davenport and Des Moines today, marking his first trip to the leadoff voting state as anticipation over his expected White House campaign builds. 

In Davenport, lines of hundreds of people snaked through the hallway outside an auditorium where DeSantis was to appear. 

With the Iowa caucuses less than a year away, Republicans in the state are ready to take a harder look at DeSantis. The Florida governor is a top-tier presidential prospect viewed as a rival to former President Donald Trump.

