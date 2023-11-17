DeSantis gets endorsements from dozens of Iowa faith leaders

DES MOINES — Dozens of Iowa pastors and worship leaders are endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president today, a few hours before DeSantis will appear alongside Republican rivals Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at a forum hosted by The Family Leader, a conservative Christian organization.

Darran Whiting, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids, has signed onto the DeSantis campaign’s Faith and Freedom Coalition and he will be in the crowd at this afternoon’s event. Whiting said it’s time to make his choice public.

“I appreciate the stand that Governor DeSantis has taken, especially on life,” Whiting said. “Not that there aren’t other good candidates, but at this point I think Governor DeSantis is the right man at the right time.”

Former President Donald Trump’s criticism of DeSantis for signing a Florida law to ban most abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy was a defining moment for Whiting.

“I am pro-life. I don’t think it’s a terrible mistake to protect life at six weeks,” Whiting told Radio Iowa, “and I think it’s a terrible mistake for former President Trump to say that.”

And, if Trump winds up being the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee, he will not get Whiting’s vote.

“I cannot vote for somebody who tried to overthrow the government,” Whiting said during an interview. “I appreciate the Supreme Court justices that he put into place. I appreciate some of his policies, but I absolutely, positively cannot endorse his rhetoric, his divisiveness, his lack of constitutional knowledge…We can’t afford at this point having a president who could be a felon running this country.”

Whiting said he “thought and prayed” about this decision and “will be proud” to Caucus for DeSantis in January. “Just his unwavering stance on life and social issues and his ability to articulate that position is essentially what led me to him,” Whiting said.

Nearly 80% of likely Iowa Caucus-goers who responded to the recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom “Iowa Poll” said a candidate’s stand on abortion restrictions is either “important” or “extremely important” as they consider who to support in the Caucuses.