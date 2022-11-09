KGLO News KGLO News Logo

DeSantis Defeats Crist, Wins 2nd Term As Florida Governor

November 8, 2022 8:12PM CST
Share
DeSantis Defeats Crist, Wins 2nd Term As Florida Governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has won reelection to a second term in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. His victory Tuesday bolsters his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions and continues a rightward shift for what was once considered the nation’s largest swing state. The governor raised substantially more money than Crist, a 66-year-old who had previously served as a Republican governor of Florida. Crist aimed his candidacy at moderate voters in Florida, criticizing DeSantis as a bully, as he sought to reverse a losing streak for Democrats in the state.

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty
2

Mason City pleads not guilty to multiple burglaries at home
3

Hampton attorney arrested on child sexual abuse charges
4

Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge
5

Big Powerball jackpot spurs more interest, but Iowa usually doesn't have lines