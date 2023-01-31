Des Moines youth program leader hurt in school shooting out of hospital

Will Keeps, President of Starts Right Here, stands for a photo at his organization in Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Keeps is hospitalized in serious condition after surgery following just the sort of violence he's devoted his life to stop -- a shooting that killed two teenagers at the Starts Right Here educational program he founded in Des Moines. Keeps was hurt Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, when he tried to intervene. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The founder of an educational program for at-risk youth in Iowa has been released from the hospital after a shooting that wounded him and killed two students.

Will Keeps’ family says Monday that he is now recovering at home, a week after the Jan. 23 shooting at the Starts Right Here program. Keeps is a former Chicago gang member who moved to Des Moines and later founded Starts Right Here.

Students Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr were killed in the shooting. Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Michael Tukes, both of Des Moines.

Each is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.