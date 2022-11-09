Des Moines teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lewis, who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death in June 2020, was sentenced to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist was being held in an Iowa jail and could face a prison term after she walked away from a Des Moines women’s shelter where she was serving probation for a manslaughter conviction.

Polk County Sheriff Lt. Ryan Evans says Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant was issued after she cut off her court-ordered GPS monitor and walked out of a women’s center Friday in Des Moines.

A corrections department spokesman says she was found in Des Moines but details were not immediately released.

She will be taken before a judge for a probation revocation hearing. If her probation is revoked she could be sentenced to prison.