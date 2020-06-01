Des Moines Police kneel in solidarity with group of protesters
DES MOINES — A moment of prayer and solidarity in downtown Des Moines on Sunday night diffused a tense situation.
A few hundred protesters gathered outside the Des Moines Police station, kneeling in silence to honor George Floyd, the black man who died a week ago in Minneapolis police custody. Then they began chanting at police on the other side of barricades to do the same.
WHO Television’s livestream on Facebook showed a black officer and a white officer behind the barricades kneeling in prayer, drawing a positive roar from the crowd. People in the crowd yelled that they’d leave if every officer on the scene knelt. For two minutes, police in riot gear joined the protesters, symbolically taking a knee, to cheers.
The crowd then left.
A rally for change is scheduled for tonight (Monday) on the Iowa Capitol grounds.
A handful of protesters peacefully gathered in Central Park in Mason City late last night.