Des Moines’ mayor issues mask mandate, Mason City’s mayor strongly encourages mask usage but will not issue mandate
MASON CITY — The mayor of Iowa’s largest city on Wednesday issued a mandate that everyone in the city of Des Moines wear a mask in public when social distancing is not possible and telling businesses to turn away any customer not wearing a mask. Mason City’s mayor says while he strongly encourages the use of masks that he will continue not to issue an order making face mask usage in public mandatory.
Bill Schickel reminds residents that mask usage while not mandatory in public is required in all city-operated buildings. “We have regulations and a mandate in place right now that in all public buildings in Mason City you are required to wear a mask, and I am required to use a mask. I’m asking all residents to wear masks when outside and when at public events.”
Schickel says mandates issued by cities and counties are not valid under state law. “Both the Attorney General and the Governor’s office have said local mayors do not have the authority to issue a mask mandate, so I won’t be doing that at this time, and this is the reason. I think in the middle of a COVID pandemic, cooperation is the key to success here, and I honestly don’t want to get into a fight with the Attorney General or anyone else right now in terms of accomplishing the goal, and that’s controlling COVID.”
Schickel made his comments on the weekly Cerro Gordo County/City of Mason City COVID-19 press conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch the press conference below.