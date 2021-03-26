Des Moines man sentenced for stealing lawn mower from Mason City business
MASON CITY — A Des Moines man accused of stealing a lawn mower from a Mason City business has been sentenced to prison.
55-year-old Charles Ross was accused of stealing a lawn mower from Mills Fleet Farm in September 2018. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, possession of a tool with the intent to unlawfully remove a theft detection device, and possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Ross had a partial victory in an appeal of his case to the Iowa Supreme Court when they agreed with him that a padlock-steel cable combination was a “theft prevention device” and not a “theft detection device”, vacating his guilty plea and remanding the case back to district court for further proceedings on the other two charges.
Ross did plead guilty to the other two charges, with Judge Adam Sauer recently sentencing him to a total of five years in prison.