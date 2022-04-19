Des Moines man accused of sexual abuse in Winnebago County after being connected to untested sexual assault kit pleads not guilty, sentenced to prison
FOREST CITY — A Des Moines man charged with sexual abuse in Winnebago County after state officials recently cleared a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and been sentenced to prison.
Billy John Tucker was originally accused of committing lascivious acts with a child in October 2011, with a criminal complaint stating that he had inappropriate contact with an eight-year-old child at a residence in Lake Mills, but that case was dismissed in 2012. A recently processed test kit that state officials say was connected to Tucker allowed prosecutors to file a new charge of second-degree sexual abuse in late October.
Tucker had pleaded not guilty to the charge in December and was originally scheduled to be in court today prior to a May 4th jury trial, but he filed a written plea of guilty last month to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. District Judge Chris Foy sentenced Tucker to the maximum ten years in prison.