Des Moines council advances ban on police racial profiling

Jun 10, 2020 @ 12:08pm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council has unanimously advanced a proposal to ban racial profiling by police in the wake of protests and civil unrest decrying racial injustice. 

Of the 45 people who spoke before the council Monday in an online meeting addressing the ban, most said more oversight is needed when racial profiling complaints are lodged against Des Moines police. The proposal would ban racial profiling and biased policing. Violations could lead to an officer’s firing.

The proposed ordinance will be back before the council at its June 22 meeting for the second of three readings before it can become law.

