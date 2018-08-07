Deputy fire chief search, library repairs on agenda for Mason City council tonight

MASON CITY — The search for a deputy fire chief and awarding a contract to make improvements to a part of the library building are among the agenda items tonight for the City Council in Mason City.

== The council is being asked to appropriate up to $5970 to have the same consulting firm that helped hire the city’s new fire chief help in the selection process for a deputy fire chief.

Interim Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Doug Janssen is scheduled to retire on September 30th. The city’s human resources director Perry Buffington is recommending to the council that they approve having Cayler Consulting of Carroll assist in the interview process for the job.

Buffington in a memo to city council and staff says the assessment center process that Cayler has conducted has previously helped the city fill other key public safety vacancies, and staff is recommending that the city follow a similar interview methodology as part of the deputy fire chief interview process to provide incoming Fire Chief Erik Bullinger with additional objective input for making this key promotional decision.

The cost is expected to range from $3000 to $5970 depending on the number of qualified candidates that apply. Buffington says the money to fund this will come from the Fire Department’s budget and will be offset by savings gained from existing staffing changes within the department’s budget.

== The council is also being asked to accept a proposed contract with Henkel Construction for repairs to prevent water leaking into the Public Library’s Great Reading Room and Archives areas.

Recent heavy rain events have caused leaking and damage to those rooms of the library. Testing and inspection of those areas have led to library officials to recommend that a slate roof gutter above the Great Reading Room be replaced with a gutter system with increased capacity.

The recommendations also include having the exterior brick wall below the gutter flashed and sealed to prevent storm water from penetrating and entering the building, and replacing the flat roof above the Great Reading Room with new materials to provide improved drainage.

The proposal was originally intended to be brought to the council at a special meeting two weeks ago, but the item was removed from the agenda since Iowa law mandates that projects that are estimated to cost at least $36,000 in a city of a population less than 50,000 undergo a competitive bidding process.

Henkel’s proposed contract amount two weeks ago was $87,600. The city solicited bids from four area contractors, only receiving a bid from Henkel, for $88,475, which is $875 higher than the previously proposed contract.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.