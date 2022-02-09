Department of Transportation wants public comment about proposed bridge project on State Highway 14 in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY — The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on State Highway 14 over Flood Creek in Floyd County, about three-and-a-half miles south of County Road B-45.
The DOT says the proposed project includes the removal and replacement of the existing bridge structure as it is at the end of its intended lifecycle. Construction on a new bridge is expected to begin in 2024. A detour would be in place during construction which would include County Road B-60 east from the junction of State Highway 14 and County Road B-60 to County Road T-47, then north on T-47 to its junction with State Highway 14.
The public is encouraged to provide feedback about the project during a two-week public comment period starting on February 15th. For general information regarding the proposed work or an online public meeting, click here to find out more.