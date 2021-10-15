Department of Natural Resources issues penalties as part of three environmental enforcement actions
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently issued administrative penalties in three different north-central Iowa environmental cases:
== Wright Materials Company of Clear Lake was ordered to pay a $2500 penalty as part of resolving air quality violations. The DNR says the portable plant operation that offers a variety of aggregate products along with excavation and grading services missed a deadline to file in a timely manner a Minor Source Emission Inventory.
== A to Z Drying Incorporated of Osage was ordered to pay a $5000 penalty. The DNR says the company was ordered to cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state as well as conduct training to all employees regarding how to legally manage wastewater and stormwater associated with industrial activities. A consent order document states that A to Z called the DNR on May 18th of this year to report it had discharged a chemical called VectoBac 12AS into a storm sewer on May 16th.
== John Krebsbach of Stacyville was ordered to pay a $2000 penalty. The DNR says the penalty resolves the failure by Krebsbach to timely submit a complete Iowa Phosphorus Index Manure Management Plan for 2021 for an animal feeding operation located in Mitchell County.