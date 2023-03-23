KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Denver High School Shooting Suspect Dead, Coroner Confirms

March 23, 2023 11:41AM CDT
DENVER (AP) — A coroner’s office says a body found in the Colorado woods near an abandoned car was that of a 17-year-old student accused of wounding two administrators in a shooting at his Denver high school.

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw says the body was discovered Wednesday not far from the student’s car in a remote mountain area about 50 miles southwest of Denver, near the small town of Bailey.

Earlier in the day, Denver police identified the suspect in the shooting at East High School as Austin Lyle.

The Park County coroner’s office confirmed in a Facebook post that the body was that of Lyle.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

