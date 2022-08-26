KGLO News KGLO News Logo
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9:00 AM this morning for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Wright, Franklin, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.

August 26, 2022 7:24AM CDT
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN, FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Much of north central Iowa and southern Minnesota, including Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Wright, Franklin, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN in our listening area.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

