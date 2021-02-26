      Weather Alert
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9:00 AM Friday for Floyd, Mitchell and Mower MN

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9:00 AM Friday for Floyd, Mitchell and Mower MN

Feb 25, 2021 @ 10:21pm

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN… 

* WHAT…Visibility near zero in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy spots on roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog may freeze on untreated surfaces, creating slippery conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

For the latest

Trending
Driver's license rules updated for 80 year olds
DOT makes change in services sign policy
Two-vehicle crash south of Rockwell kills Mason City man
It may become a crime in Iowa to use fake urine in workplace drug tests
A push for permanent smoking ban in Iowa casinos