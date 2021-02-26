DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9:00 AM Friday for Floyd, Mitchell and Mower MN
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Visibility near zero in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy spots on roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog may freeze on untreated surfaces, creating slippery conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.