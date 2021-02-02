      Weather Alert
Dense Fog Advisory until 11:00 AM for several parts of listening area

Dense Fog Advisory until 11:00 AM for several parts of listening area

Feb 2, 2021 @ 4:48am 
Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-
Franklin-Butler-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Greene-Audubon-
Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Madison-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Ringgold-
Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-
Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,
Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,
Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg,
Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont,
Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,
Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Jefferson,
Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Atlantic,
Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham,
Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon,
Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, and Centerville
405 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman sentenced to probation after being given deferred judgment for burgulary
Three arrested on drug-related charges after traffic stop, search of Mason City home
Mason City man accused of losing meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store
Governor says online map will help Iowans schedule COVID shots
Two more north-central Iowans with COVID die, active case count drops for week