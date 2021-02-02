Dense Fog Advisory until 11:00 AM for several parts of listening area
Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-
Franklin-Butler-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Greene-Audubon-
Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Madison-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Ringgold-
Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-
Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,
Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,
Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg,
Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont,
Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,
Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Jefferson,
Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Atlantic,
Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham,
Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon,
Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, and Centerville
405 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.