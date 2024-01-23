⚠ Dense Fog Advisory in effect until Noon Today.
January 23, 2024 9:40AM CST
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Iowa. Including Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Franklin and Butler counties in our listening area.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.