Democrats Say They Will Save Speaker Mike Johnson’s Job If Republicans Try To Oust Him

April 30, 2024 12:27PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will vote to save Speaker Mike Johnson’s job should some Republican lawmakers seek to remove him from the position, avoiding a repeat of when eight Republicans joined with Democrats to oust his predecessor, former Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson’s moving forward with aid for Ukraine as part of a $95 billion emergency spending package this month angered many in his conference.

It would take only a handful of Republicans to remove Johnson from the position if the Democratic conference went along with the effort.

But Democratic leaders took that possibility off the table on Tuesday.

