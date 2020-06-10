Democrats say legislature giving executive branch too much budget authority
DES MOINES — Democrats say they’re concerned Republican legislators are giving Republican Governor Kim Reynolds too much leeway on state budget matters. Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee have advanced what they’re calling a “status quo” spending plan for the next state fiscal year.
Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City is the top-ranking Democrat on the committee. “In 16 pages, the legislature is entirely abdicating its responsibility to make a budget,” Hall says, “and it allowing for the governor’s office and executive branch to have an unheard of amount of authority, whether we are in emergency times or not.”
Hall says legislators punting the tough spending decisions to the governor. “We are entirely trusting the governor and Department of Management to make these decisions without any fall back or check should the legislature disagree with those funding decisions,” Hall says.
Hall says there’s already been a lack of transparency from the governor on how she’s spending 700 MILLION dollars in emergency aid the state received from the federal government.