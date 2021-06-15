      Weather Alert

Democratic State Rep. Ras Smith announces bid for governor

Jun 15, 2021 @ 11:04am

WATERLOO — The first candidate to officially declare they’re running for governor in 2022 made the announcement online this morning.

“My name is Ras Smith and I’m running for governor because I believe that Iowa’s greatest days are ahead of us,” he said in an introductory video.

Smith, a 33-year-old Democrat from Waterloo, has been a member of the Iowa House since 2017 and a member of the House Black Caucus. He was part of the bipartisan group who negotiated a police reform law that passed the legislature unanimously. In his announcement video, Smith said Iowans “are all searching for the same things:  a safe community to live and raise our families, opportunities to succeed no matter where you live or where you come from.”

Smith will speak at a campaign rally in Waterloo late this afternoon. Other Democrats have said they’re considering a run for governor, but have not made a declaration yet. Earlier this month Republican Governor Kim Reynolds said she intends to seek reelection, but will make a formal announcement later.

